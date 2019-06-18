Hancock County: What to do with Annex Building

After cleaning out the old Annex building in Garner, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors are looking ahead as to what to do with the deteriorating structure. Sheriff Scott Dodd said there is grant money available to help pay for the tear down and removal of the building; however, the application process would go smoother if the board removed any asbestos prior to applying.

Bergo Environmental of Mason City quoted $7,600 for asbestos removal – that includes 2,000 square feet of floor tile and mastic from the lower level plus 3 small windows.

Dodd said he spoke with his contact in charge of the grant application process and was informed another cost estimate for asbestos removal should be investigated.