Cancer Radiothon Yields Successful Results

Final totals are not in yet, but the McCloskey Appliance /TSB Bank/KIOW/KHAM Cancer Radiothon on Friday is forecasted to reach nearly $6,000 raised locally in the fight against cancer. Money raised from the Radiothon will go directly toward research and development of medicines to fight cancer. Several organizations are to thank for their contributions such as the employees of Winnebago Industries, 3M, and the Winnebago Courthouse. Over 200 meals were served at these locations while others in the Forest City area opted to come into the Community Room of the TSB Bank to eat.

The silent auction saw items such as the West Hancock Girls 1A State Runner Up signed basketball go for $165. An autographed photo of Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton sold for $50. Tickets to Country Thunder Iowa exceeded $150.

In Britt at the Hancock County Speedway, a “Pass the Helmet” event raised over $600 from fans in the stands and in the VIP suites. While in Garner, virtually every silent auction item there went for $50 or more. A free will dinner was well attended while the street dance continued until 10 pm.

Donations can still be made to the event. For every large pizza sold at the Fuel Restaraunt Bar and Grill in Clarion, $1 will be donated to the Radiothon. In Garner, ribbons are still on sale through the end of the month at North Iowa Designs. The $1 from the sale of the ribbons goes entirely to fight against cancer. The final tally from these and other possible donations locally will be tallied up at the end of June for our final Radiothon total.