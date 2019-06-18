Winnebago Relay Set for Saturday

The annual Winnebago County Relay for Life will be held on Saturday on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. Steve Lovik of the American Cancer Society says the decision was made to follow surrounding counties and shorten the day.

Lovik says the opening ceremonies are at 4 pm.

He says a number of local entertainers will be involved in the program on Saturday evening.

New this year is a silent auction and live auction.

The program will conclude with the luminaria ceremony at 9 pm, followed by fireworks at 9:30 pm.