Winnebago Board to Discuss Mental Health Region Payment

It will be another short session for the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday as they gear up for a marathon meeting slated for the 25th. The meeting Tuesday will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room beginning at 9 am.

First, the board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the state of secondary roads in the county. Road crews have been able to make significant progress on damaged roads from spring thaws and flooding. Repairs have been made to several roads and work continues on others. Meinders will hear of possible new projects from the supervisors.

John Lund is applying for a fireworks permit for a July 4th display. The board will examine the application and then vote on it

Finally, with all the controversy surrounding the current relationship between Winnebago County and the 21-county mental health region know as County Social Services, another issue has developed in the form of an unpaid invoice. The amount is for unpaid balances for 2018 and 2019.