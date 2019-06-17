Bakke Law Office Announces Merger and New Associate

Steve Bakke of Bakke Law Office in Forest City announces a merger with David

Siegrist and Brian Jones of Siegrist & Jones LLP of Britt, Iowa. The merged firms will be known

as Siegrist, Jones, & Bakke and will continue to operate out of the current locations at Bakke Law

Office, 150 North Clark Street, Forest City, and 94 Main Avenue N, Britt. The merger will bring

together the two firms with extensive business law, litigation, taxation, estate planning, and

municipal law experience.

In addition, Sarah H. Keely has been hired as an associate attorney primarily in the Forest City

location but will also be available in the Britt location. Sarah was raised in Forest City and is a

2018 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law and most recently worked for Goosmann

Law Firm out of Sioux City, Iowa. Sarah graduated from Forest City High School in 2009 and

has been active in college and law school including choir where she was a featured soloist, a

starter on the lacrosse team, and studied abroad in both college and law school. While in law

school she was a member of the Jessup International Moot Court Team and the National

Arbitration Team. Sarah will begin her career at Siegrist, Jones, & Bakke on June 17, 2019.

“I am very pleased with the merger with Siegrist & Jones and look forward to working with

gifted young professional, Sarah Keely,” says Steve Bakke.

Siegrist, Jones & Bakke will continue to provide experienced legal advice, with Ms. Keely this

tradition will continue.