SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fathers Day Weekend Looks Good for Fishing

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Water level is about 8 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Walleye – Fair: Use leeches or crankbaits along Ice House Point shoreline, the east end near the outlet rock piles off Cottonwood Point, and the east basin. Most action has been in the mornings or evenings. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie from shore and around the fish house in Town Bay using live minnows fished under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom along the Ice House Point shorel near the inlet bridge and the rock piles off Shotgun Hill and Cottonwood Point. Muskellunge – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch fish about anywhere in the lake along shore using traditional bass lures. Try the Ice House point shore, east shore near the outlet, and the inlet bay near the inlet bridge.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish near submerged structure along the weed lines. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along the shore near weed lines using traditional bass lures.

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use crawlers or minnows fished on a jig under a bobber. Anglers have had luck fishing early morning. Walleye – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Black Crappie – Fair: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Try leeches or crankbaits. Most action has been off shore in the dredge cuts. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Target areas with rocky structure near shorelines.

Water temperatures on most area lakes are in the low 70's.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the mid-60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow or leech. With the clear water, the best bite is early morning and evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and open areas in the rushes with a small minnow. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish the windswept shore and areas where water is coming into the lake with cut bait fished on the bottom. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fish the edge of vegetation with a small minnow or leech.

Crystal Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Northern Pike – Good: Use spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching bass on a variety of baits. Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Lower Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small pink jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Upper Pine Lake

Bass anglers are doing well on a variety of baits.



Center Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Fish shoreline habitat as the fish are shallow. Cast a mini jig or use a minnow under a bobber.

East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report angler acceptable size fish are being caught after dark trolling crankbaits. Bluegill – Good: Fish have moved shallow; fish deeper wooden docks for the best action.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Local bait shop reports a good bite with large fish being. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Expect the action to improve as the water temperature warms. Black Crappie – Fair: Report of black crappie and bluegill being caught in shallow water. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report that the yellow bass action has started at the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Last week’s tournament resulted in good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish being caught. Use cut bait to provide plenty of pole bending action.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime after dark with the clear water. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Yellow Perch – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Black Bullhead – Good: Good bite with jumbo size fish reported being caught.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Report of walleye fishing improving with fish caught throughout the day. Use leeches and slip bobbers in shallow, emerging weed beds. Black Crappie – Good: Fish Trickles Slough or emerging reed beds for crappie and bluegill. Black Bullhead – Good: Action is picking up at the north grade using the traditional worm fished on the bottom.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Report of some fish being caught.

Virgin Lake

Walleye – Good: Cast twisters or live bait under a slip bobber.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill and crappie action has been reported. Expect the action to improve as water temperatures warm.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing, but current remains high. Water clarity is improving. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Use caution when boating in higher flows. Visit theUSGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish action has slowed, but nice fish are still being caught. Use dead chubs or chicken livers fished in the impoundments or shallow slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Good: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms in eddies or slack water areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallies are hitting while fishing for walleye. Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows or red worms fished in the backwaters.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity is good on most streams. Use care when crossing streams; current can sweep you off your feet. Fishing is the only activity allowed on private property open to fishing; all other activities are prohibited. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927- 5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rains drive brown trout crazy. A spinnerbait or subsurface nymph work well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use cheese or a piece of worm under a bobber for best luck with a spinning rod when fishing deeper pools. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the 70’s. The lake is turning green. Fish moved into deeper water; try near brush piles or drop offs. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook tipped with a left over waxworm, nightcrawler or spike under a bobber fished past the rocky shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are on beds. Use jigs tipped with plastic twister tails or jerkbait. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish around rocky shores and stumps. Let a hook tipped with a piece of worm or cheese sit on the bottom and wait for your line to go taught.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Lake water clarity is excellent. Post spawn fish have moved to deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished in brush piles in deeper water. A slow troll around the lake might bring a crappie in. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Bass are guarding nests. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow bays. Try crankbaits, spoons or a hook tipped with cut bait. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm or cheese fished on the bottom

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing, but current is high. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s with improving clarity. Use care when paddling and read the water. Bring extra clothes in case your watercraft tips. White Sucker – Good: Use a worm fished off the bottom. Walleye – Good: Try a minnow tipped jig or shallow water crankbait in slack water and eddies below dams. Smallmouth Bass – Good.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high. Use caution when paddling. Read the water ahead; when in doubt, get out. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallmouth bass are spawning. When the water clears, bass can be seen guarding nests. Walleye – Good: Walleye bite should improve as water clarity improves. Use something with a flash and a twitch for some action. Fish around tributaries for best luck.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are steady with high flows. Clarity is good. Use care when paddling. Read the water ahead; when in doubt, get out. Water temperatures are in the low 60’s. A variety of fish are biting. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with plastics. Target shallow graveled areas. Walleye – Fair: A variety of lures work for walleye. Fish the slack water and eddies below dams and off channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Bank anglers are catching catfish with worms fished on the bottom. Use just enough weight to keep your bait down, but you can still feel the strike.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the 70’s with good clarity. Concentrate efforts along rocky shores and drop-offs. Bluegill – Good: Shallow bays and rocky areas are holding bluegills. Use a small jig under a bobber. Give it a twitch to get some attention. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber or tube jig in deeper water out from shallow rocks. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits and spinnerbaits fished in shallow bays will hook a bass. Bass are on spawning beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cheese or a nightcrawler on a hook. Let it sit on the bottom and wait for a catfish to come.

Yellow River

The Yellow River is stabilizing with high current. Clarity is excellent. Use caution when paddling. Read the water ahead. Fishing the Yellow River by canoe or kayak is the only legal way to fish without landowner permission. Brown Trout – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait fished in the slack water eddies and limestone ledges. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use a feathered spinnerbait or a worm under a bobber in the ledges or deeper pools.

Thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, but nothing severe. Temperatures range from mid-70's to 50's. Barring more rain, clarity should improve and water levels should remain stable. Flows remain high on rivers; use caution.

Big Woods Lake

Reports of anglers catching panfish on Big Woods Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved in shallow for spawning. Try a piece of worm under a slip bobber or cast and retrieve a 1/16 oz. jig. Fly rods also work well during spawn. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing near structure with a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find crappie.

Brinker Lake

Reports of anglers catching panfish on Brinker Lake. Recent fisheries survey revealed quality sized bluegill in this lake. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved in shallow for spawning. Try a piece of worm under a slip bobber or cast and retrievea 1/16 oz. jig. Fly rods also work well during spawn. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing near structure with a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find crappie.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved in shallow for spawning. Try a piece of worm under a slip bobber or cast and retrieving a 1/16 oz. jig. Fly rods also work well during spawn. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try livers, cut baits or stink bait fished on the bottom.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River is falling. Walleye – Slow: Jigs tipped with a half of crawler is good this time of year. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rocky or rip-rap lined shores. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink baits or cut baits fished on the bottom of the river.

East Bergfeld

Recent fisheries survey revealed good numbers of quality sized bluegill and largemouth bass. Concentrate areas off of jetties, the south lobe and east area of jetty. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are on beds; fish a piece of worm shallow under a bobber or cast light jigs over beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try early morning or later evening with spinnerbaits or top water baits.

George Wyth Lake

Reports of anglers catching northern pike on George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike – Good: Cast and retrieve larger bucktail spinnerbaits.

Harold Getty Lake

A few reports of crappie being caught on Harold Getty Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing near structure with a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find crappie.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River continues to fall and water clarity is improving. There are few reports at this time. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

The Shell Rock River continues to fall. There are no reports at this time. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River continues to fall. No reports at this time.

Interior rivers are falling with the lack of heavy rains over the past few weeks. Lakes are producing area catches of bluegill, crappie, channel catfish and largemouth bass. Trout streams are in good to excellent condition.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 12.8 feet at Lansing and is expected to fall 2 feet, reaching 10.8 feet by late next week. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Lansing ramp has been open and larger boats can now get under the train bridge. New Albin ramp is still closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shoreline vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near spawning areas in backwaters. Black Crappie – Slow: A few crappie are still being caught, but bite has slowed. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being caught by anglers fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 23 feet at Lynxville and is expected to fall 2 feet reaching, 21 feet by late next week. Bussey Lake ramp is now open. Sny Magill ramp is still closed. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shoreline vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for bass near spawning areas in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike– Good: Some nice pike are being caught fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 15.5 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to to fall 2.5 feet, reaching 13 feet by late next week. Mud Lake and Finley’s Landing ramps are now open. Guttenberg DNR ramp is open and the city ramp should be open soon. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shoreline vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth bass near spawning areas in backwaters. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being caught fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum bite will be getting good. Fish a worm on the bottom along main channel borders.

Upper Mississippi River levels are falling steadily. Some boat ramps are starting to be accessible again. Water clarity has improved recently. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Falling water levels will have fish moving deeper and may disrupt feeding until levels stabilize.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to fall this week. Levels are still in minor flood stage at 15.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 70 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp and other rough fish. Please do not dispose of fish on the bank. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish bite is best in flooded conditions. Fish near bank with stink bait or worms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Many bass are starting to bite in the tailwater areas. White Bass – Fair: Some schools of white bass are being found feeding along flooded shorelines or in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are expected to fall this week. Bellevue tailwater is at 16 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 70 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them. The Bellevue City Ramp is open, but the DNR ramp is still flooded. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp other rough fish. Please do not dispose of fish on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year. White Bass – Good: Small white bass are being caught in the tailwaters with small spinners.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are receding, but are still in minor flood stages at 16.8 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 18.3 feet at Camanche and 12 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 71 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Finding clear water in the upper ends of backwaters can yield some nice largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Good: Pre-spawn catfish are abundant and easily caught even in flooded conditions. Fish near shore, especially in rock habitats.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are in moderate flood stages at 17.9 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 71 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bow-fishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

After three months, the continuous flooding may be close to the end. It will take some time to get all the boat ramps and campgrounds open; some will stay closed or will have debris on them for a while. Water levels are predicted to recede this week. but levels are still in minor flood stages in most locations.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 17.97 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River stage is 18.96 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and the Fairport Recreational Area boat ramps are under water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 18.41 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 19.91 feet at Muscatine and flood stage is 16 feet. The ramps at Muscatine are closed due to high water. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are also closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 19.60 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 18.2 feet at Keithsburg and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The hawkeye dolbee access is also under water. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 15.56 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 19.9 feet at Burlington and flood stage is 15 feet. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19 are still above moderate to major flood stage. River stage has been falling the past couple days. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. Main channel water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 72 degrees. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high water conditions.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water clarity continues to improve, but is still cloudy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few bass in 5 to 6 feet of water around the flooded timber. Bluegill – Good: Anglers had been picking up pretty good numbers of bluegills before last week’s heavy rains; a few nice dry days of weather should bring that fishing back. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies out in the trees and brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River has finally gotten back in its bank, but only by a foot or two.

Lake Belva Deer

Water remains cloudy, especially by Belva Deer standards. Cool nights have dropped water temperature into the mid-70’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass around the mounds in the deeper water at the upper end and back in the flooded timber in the lower half of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Work your way into the openings in the weed beds to find some nice bluegills.

Lake Darling

Water continues to clear up; water clarity is about 2.5 feet, but is still cloudy. Water temperature is right around 74 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in the post-spawn hideout around the thicker cover in 3-5 feet of water around the rock piles. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegills on the beds, as well as in around 4-6 feet of water around brush and rock piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are spawning; can find them along the shorelines in the rip-rap.

Lost Grove Lake

Water conditions are returning to normal clarity and level. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers continue to catch bass; work them out along the edges of the weed beds and around the trees and brush piles in 4-6 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up a few more crappies around edges of the flooded timber in 8 to 10 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills continue to spawn. Look for them in the openings in the weed beds and in small clearings in shallow water in the brush.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River continued to drop this week and is now half bank full. Channel Catfish– Fair: Little angler activity this week, but channel catfish are spawning; work the high cut banks and around the root wads of the trees in the water.



Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of June 13 is 701 feet (normal summer pool is 683 feet) and is slowly falling. Mehaffey Bridge is the only ramp open.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait works best. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush with worms or small jigs. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush or drift the basin with jigs for suspended fish.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spawning. Nice sized fish can be caught in the shallows. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for suspended fish around deeper brush. Numbers are low, but size is good.

Lake Macbride

Only outboards 10 hp or less may be operated on the lake. Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Walleye – Fair: Troll or cast in 8-10 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or jigs in deeper brush piles or stumps. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast crankbaits or swimbaits along windblown rock or rock breaks. Topwaters can work early and late in the day. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish around shallow wood or rock. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish around shallow rock for spawning fish.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Evenings are best. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Black Crappie – Slow. Muskellunge – Fair.



Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and the face of the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the submerged trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits in areas with rip-rap. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a waxworm or chunk of nightcrawler around the shoreline.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 915.22 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The lake’s water level has dropped about 2 feet in the last week. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or shad sides in areas with flowing water. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing has slowed with recent rains; it has been very hit and miss. Try jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling over submerged points or along rocky shores.