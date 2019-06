Bleed for the Badges is a blood drive project devised by Forest City High School student Micaiah Krutsinger. He explains how the name of the initiative came to be.

Krutsinger says this blood drive will go toward his eligibility to receive the LifeServe Blood Center scholarship upon graduating high school in 2020.

Bleed for the Badges will be held today from 8 am to 1 pm at the Forest City Emergency Services Center at 107 Highway 69 South.