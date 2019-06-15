Belmond Announces Its Annual July 4th Celebration Schedule

“Home of the Free, because of the Brave” is the theme of the 2019 Belmond July 4

celebration. Holiday activities will be spread out over five days, with most of the action on

Thursday.

The first events will be Wednesday, July 3, starting with the St. Olaf Church salad lunch at

the Belmond Veterans Center. That will be followed by a kiddie tractor pull at 1:30 p.m. at the

Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. A new event will be a spaghetti supper from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday at the Belmond United Methodist Church. The annual kiddie parade will start at 5

p.m. at the hospital followed by the annual kids carnival lasting until 7 p.m. at Swimming Pool

Park. Also Wednesday, the Belmond Lions Club will have a rubber duck race down the giant

water slide at the swimming pool at 7 p.m. At 9 p.m. The New Mexicos band will play at a

downtown adult street dance.

The annual July 4 parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. For information call John Fuls at

641-430-0047. Floats should line up in the high school parking lot. Fire trucks should line up on

8th Avenue NE. Horses should line up at the city ball diamond. At the conclusion of the parade

there will be a pork chop dinner at the Belmond Fire Station.

The following Thursday afternoon activities will be held in Swimming Pool Park.

–3 on 3 basketball tournament; sign-up at 1 p.m. There will be several age groups, and the

fee will be $25 per team. Prizes will be awarded. Call Michelle Buseman at 641-444-4584.

–Co-ed volleyball tournament; sign-up at 1 p.m. There are several special rules in place.

Call Michelle Buseman at 641-444-4584.

–The aquatic center will be open from 1-5 p.m.

–Inflatables for kids will run from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Bingo and a cake walk will start at 2 p.m. by

the Belmond Community Service Women. Other park activities will include vendors and food.

The United Methodist Church will serve pie and ice cream at the church from 2-4 p.m. A

beef burger and brat supper will be served at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 5-7 p.m.

The football stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. Jive for Five will play music from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Raffle tickets will be sold, and over $3,000 in raffle prizes will be drawn. Kids can sign up for a

drawing to light the first firework of the night. The best choreographed fireworks in the midwest

will go off at 10 p.m. at the football field.

There will be two events Friday evening. The annual Firecracker Classic 5K run will begin

at 7 p.m. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. at the empty lot across from the Belmond Fitness Center

downtown. For information call 641-444-3937. Entry forms are available at First State Bank. At

7:30 p.m. Big Nacho Karaoke will be at the Casa Chameleon.

Saturday activities begin at 9 a.m. with the Belmond Summer Market in City Park. There will

be a variety of vendors and entertainment until 11 a.m. plus free watermelon for kids. This will

be followed by a Bill Riley State Fair Talent Search at 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

There will be cash prizes of $75, $50 and $25. For information call Linda Dippel at

641-512-5083.

Sunday activities begin with an omelet brunch served by the Belmond Fire Department from

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the fire station. A community church service will be held across the

street in City Park at 9:30 a.m. Bring a lawn chair. Activities continue Sunday afternoon with an

artist reception and photography display by Dave Swenson at the Jenison-Meacham Art

Center north of town from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Camping is available at the Belmond city campground on Highway 69 (641-444-3386) and

the art center north of town (515-293-0381).