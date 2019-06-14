Cancer Radiothon: Quitting Smoking Improves Odds of Not Getting Cancer

One in two males and one in three females will get cancer in their lifetime. That is the mantra you have been hearing on KIOW and B-103 today. Those odds become even worse when someone lights a cigarette, cigar, pipe, e-cigarette, or other smoking device. The Surgeon General has publicly stated that there is no safe cigarette. Every form has tar and nicotine which causes problems with the lungs. But now we learn that the lungs aren’t the only thing that is affected. Penny McKaslin with the Cerro Gordo County Public Health tells us that the entire body can be adversely affected.