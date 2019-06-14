CANCER RADIOTHON: Action Network Critical in the Battle Against Cancer

While the public effort to help fund research on curing cancer is important, there are other efforts that are ongoing. The Action Network of the American Cancer Society continually works with all levels of government to acquire funding. The group is currently hoping to increase funding from both the state of Iowa and on the federal level. Noah Tabor of the Action Network took a moment to speak with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor on the effort and how anyone can become involved.
