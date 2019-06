Erwin L. Naser, age 74, of Lake Mills, died at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

Cremation will follow with inurnment at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221