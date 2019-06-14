Cancer Radiothon Items Up For Auction

These are the items that are available on the silent auction during KIOW’s TSB and McCloskey Appliance Cancer Radiothon going on now till 10pm. To bid, come see us at either the TSB Bank Community Room in Forest City from 10am to 4pm, or in Garner at McCloskey Appliance from 5 to 10pm. You can also call 641-585-2100 to place your bid, or text your bid to 828-649-5469.
- Iowa Wild Tickets (4) $80 value
- Pair of Iowa Cubs Tickets ($40 value)
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatre – (Dinner & Show for 2) $190 value
- Country Thunder Weekend Passes (2) $300 value
- $20 gift Certificate, t-shirt and mood cup from Scoopy Doos Restaurant – Ice Cream & More
- West Hancock Football signed by Coach Sanger and some members of team – 2018/2019 Iowa 1A State Runner-Up
- West Hancock Softball signed by players
- West Hancock Baseball signed by players
- West Hancock Girls Basketball signed by players – 2018/2019 Iowa 1A State Runner-Up
- West Hancock Boys Basketball signed by players – 2018/2019 Iowa 1A Regional Qualifier
- U.S. Flag that flew over U.S. Capital – donated by U.S. House of Representatives
- “Answer the Call” book by Steve Meyer (autographed by Congressman by Steve King” – True Story in 2017 about 3 injured Tanzanian children who were saved by the entire community of Sioux City, Iowa. On the morning of Saturday, May 6, 2017, a school bus in Tanzania veered off the road, nose-dived into a deep ravine, and instantly killed thirty-two students, two teachers, and the bus driver. Out of thirty-eight passengers, only three survived. In the months following, those three survivors would be known throughout the entire nation as the Miracle Kids. During their long and difficult days of recovery, Wilson, Sadhia and Doreen would seize the hearts of not only Tanzania but of an entire community in and around Sioux City, Iowa, where they received their care. In hindsight, it’s unbelievable that the Miracle Kids are alive and well today. But this isn’t a story about what’s impossible; it’s a testament to God’s will and what is possible through Him.
- Pair of Waldorf University Athletic Season Tickets
- Iowa State University – 4 Tickets to Basketball Games
- YMCA – gift package with day passes
- McNeese Tire & Automotive – (1) Gift Certificate for Oil Change ($33.69 value)
- Cleaning Solutions – complete detail valued up to $200
- McNeese Tire & Automotive – (1) Gift Certificate for Oil Change ($33.69 value)
- Signed photo of Byron Buxton of the MN Twins
- Pritchard Auto Company of Britt – Gift Certificate for Oil Change (estimated value $35)
- Hancock County Economic Development – Gift Package (mug, multi-charger, pen)
