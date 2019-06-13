Fight Against Cancer Comes To FC Softball Game

The fight against cancer will come to the softball diamond in Forest City one day out of the KIOW cancer radiothon. #2 in Class 3A Humboldt will play in Forest City tonight and a senior on the team, Ashlyn Clark, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This came days after she signed her letter of intent to play both softball and volleyball at Iowa Central Community College down the road in Fort Dodge.

The communities in and around Humboldt, including Fort Dodge Senior High and Fort Dodge St. Edmonds, Hampton-Dumont, and Marshalltown have shown their support. Fort Dodge Senior High and St. Edmonds have held nights at Roger Sports Complex, the home of the Iowa Girls State Softball tournament, to show support for their neighboring community Humboldt and the Clark Family.

Ashlyn is the daughter of Derrik and Kristi Clark. Derrik is a former Iowa State Cyclone football player. He also did play a small stink in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Ashlyn’s uncle is former Hawkeye and Colt great Dallas Clark. Derrik has ties to Forest City as he played for Waldorf out of high school when Waldorf was a two-year junior college. Clark then used this stellar performance as a Warrior to fulfill a dream of one day playing D-1.

“Team Clark” shirts are being sold throughout Humboldt and surrounding communities. Donations may be made to the Ashlyn Clark Fun at First State Bank in Humboldt, or through a Go Fund Me page, the link can be found on KIOW.com on the story under local sports. The first pitch between Forest City and Humboldt is at 6:00 pm.