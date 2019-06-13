Brian A. Nelson, 41, of Latimer passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Memorial services for Brian Nelson will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Reverend Rodney Meester officiating.

Visitation for Brian Nelson will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248