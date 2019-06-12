Worth County Standoff Ends Peacefully

The Worth County Sheriffs Office reports that the standoff on I-35 ended at 4 pm on Tuesday. Officer Dana Knutson with the Iowa State Patrol explained what transpired.

During the standoff, law enforcement took every precaution necessary to protect the public.

The unidentified man was taken into custody peacefully and is now in the Worth County jail awaiting arraignment on charges in Iowa. It is expected that he will face additional charges in Minnesota.

Several area agencies were involved in the apprehension according to Knutson.

The case remains under investigation.