Wendy Hagenson, 68, of Thompson, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her son’s home in Lake Mills, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue E, Thompson, IA 50478, with Pastor Joel L. Guttormson and Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221