Kade Hobbs is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for June 12, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JUNE 12 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at North Iowa High School. Kade Hobbs helped the Bison pick up 3 wins in 4 games last week. Tuesday, Kade was 2 for 3 with triple and a double, driving in 3 runs in a 7-6 win over West Bend-Mallard. Wednesday, Kade went the distance on the mound in a 9-6 win over Belmond-Klemme, striking out 6, as well as driving in a pair of runs on a pair of hits. Friday, Hobbs was 3 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI in a 15-5 win over Eagle Grove. Congratulations to North Iowa sophomore Kade Hobbs, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.