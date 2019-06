The Hancock County Road Department has reopened 120th Street between R56 and Nash Avenue. According to Shaun Hackman, Assistant to the County Engineer, the road has seen its share of weather this year.

Despite the dip or small pothole in the middle of the road, county officials want traffic on the road and for drivers to strictly adhere to the speed limit.

Other streets within the county are expected to open either today or tomorrow and those announcements will be made soon.