Forest City Council Considers Cameras at the Brush Dump Site

Forest City has a brush dump site where residents of Forest City can dispose of brush and trees for free. The city takes the brush, branches, and leaves and burns them. However, there have been some individuals from outside the city that are making use of the site. Forest City Administrator Barb Smith said that the city is concerned about the issue.

As a result, the city has placed under consideration a possible camera at the site. This would identify the individuals responsible for the extra dumping that is taking place. Smith said that more controls, including a camera, will be installed.

Cities across Iowa and the U. S. have similar issues that have required stronger enforcement like the concept proposed by officials with Forest City. Those with tree branches and brush that they want to dispose of should contact the city for directions to the dump site.

The city council will resume deliberations on the camera issue at their next council meeting.