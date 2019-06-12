Edward E. Hippen, 80, of Buffalo Center, died Tuesday, June 11th at his home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15 at 10:30 am at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor William Peake officiating. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 pm Friday at Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

