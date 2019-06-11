Winnebago County Board to Hold Short Weekly Meeting

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am with a very short agenda. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of secondary roads. He will review all repair and general maintenance work done to the roads. He will also entertain all possible new projects brought up by the supervisors or by the general public in attendance.

Drainage matters will also be reviewed by the board and any new projects will be discussed. The board is waiting for the multi-public hearing date on June 25th when no less than 7 public hearings on various small and large scale projects will be addressed.

The board will also discuss and possibly approve a pair of fireworks permits for area displays. One is for the Three Fingers Campground while the other is for Craig Kalskett. Both are expected to be for firework displays.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.