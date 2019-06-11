Sports Scores From 6/10/19

Softball
St. Ansgar 8 FC 3
Bishop Garrigan 12 West Hanock 0
Newman Catholic 9 Rockford 1
North Butler 11 Eagle Grove 1
West Fork 5 North Union 4
Southeast Poke 10 Mason City 0
Southeast Polk 6 Mason City 5
Central Springs 14 Belmond-Klemme 4
Nashua Plainfield 3 GHV 1
Osage 15 North Iowa 0
West Fork 4 North Union 4
Humboldt 4 Algona 1
Baseball
St. Ansgar 6 Forest City 4
North Union 7 West Fork 5
Northwood-Kensett 7 Lake Mills 2
Newman Catholic 11 Rockford 1
North Butler 13 Eagle Grove 1
Humboldt 3 Algona 2
Clear Lake 15 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Osage 10 North Iowa 2
Nashua Plainfield 11 GHV 5
Bishop Garrigan 12 West Hancock 0