Sports Scores From 6/10/19

June 11, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Softball

St. Ansgar 8 FC 3

Bishop Garrigan 12 West Hanock 0

Newman Catholic 9 Rockford 1

North Butler 11 Eagle Grove 1

West Fork 5 North Union 4

Southeast Poke 10 Mason City 0

Southeast Polk 6 Mason City 5

Central Springs 14 Belmond-Klemme 4

Nashua Plainfield 3 GHV 1

Osage 15 North Iowa 0

West Fork 4 North Union 4

Humboldt 4 Algona 1

Baseball 

St. Ansgar 6 Forest City 4

North Union 7 West Fork 5

Northwood-Kensett 7 Lake Mills 2

Newman Catholic 11 Rockford 1

North Butler 13 Eagle Grove 1

Humboldt 3 Algona 2

Clear Lake 15 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Osage 10 North Iowa 2

Nashua Plainfield 11 GHV 5

Bishop Garrigan 12 West Hancock 0

 