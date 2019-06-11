Kanawha May Raise Water Rates

The Kanawha City Council will meet tonight beginning at 6 pm by first going a few reports before hearing from citizens of Kanawha on issues they believe the council should address or at least hear about. Issues that require council action may not be acted on until the next meeting of the council.

The council will look at two proposed ordinances that will raise rates in the city to meet expenses. These are Ordinance #04919 which will raise water rates by 2% and Ordinance 04919-2 which will raise sewer rates by 2%. These examinations will be the third and final readings of these before they are voted on for passage.

Zoning ordinances may be changed on the city and the council would like public opinion on the matter. As a result, a public hearing will be scheduled tonight for later this year on the proposed changes. Residents and business owners will have the chance to discuss the issue during the public hearing on the changes.

The city is being asked for funding to pay for city-wide recreational programs and infrastructure. Money is being directed to add bleachers in some park settings and pay for extra coaches and helpers.

The council and mayor will meet in the Kanawha City Hall.