Wright County Board to Discuss Hiring Summer Help for Roads

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am by first holding a public forum. The forum will be to allow Wright County residents to speak on issues that face the county. The board may not act on these but can place them on the agenda for next week.

The board will officially receive the monthly report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office then will turn their attention to hearing from Jeremy Abbas on the hiring of new help for the summer on secondary roads. Abbas is the Assistant to the County Engineer and he will outline plans where additional summer help is needed for various projects to be done. The board may approve or hold the request for further review.

The board will then take action on a Resolution 2019-30 which is a partial redemption of general obligation bonds known as Series 2010-B.

The meeting will take place in Clarion at the Wright County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.