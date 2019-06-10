Worth County Board to Study Urban Renewal Plans

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am to discuss several issues. The first of these are secondary roads and bridges. The board will hear from the County Engineer on the current state of the roads and about any needed repairs. He will also discuss road maintenance and its progress so far.

The board will then discuss drainage including a current project involving Drainage District 21 West Main. This cleanout and repair project is currently underway and the board wants to hear about its progress.

The board will then hold a public hearing regarding an amendment to the 2019 Urban Renewal Plan. This hearing is scheduled for 9 am. If the public does not voice any serious concerns about the amendment or the plan in general, the board is expected to pass the amendment.

The board will then meet Marie Boyd for the first time formally. She is the new Executive Director of Healthy Harvest and will be introduced by Jan Libbey.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.