Softball and Baseball Scores from 6/9

June 10, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Softball Scores 

In Algona

Algona High 10 Eagle Grove 2

North Butler 3 Nevada 2

Nevada 6 Eagle Grove 0

North Butler 1 Algona 0

 

In Northwood

Melcher Dallas 16 Northwood 4

Melcher Dallas 10 Lake Mills 0

Lake Mills 4 Northwood 14

 

In Riceville

Saint Ansgar 9 Waukon 1

Riceville 6 Osage 5

Waukon 12 Osage 4

Saint Ansgar 5 Rice 4

 

In Spirit Lake

Central Springs 13 Sioux Center 1

BHRV 2 Mason City 7

BHRV 11 North Union 2

Sioux Center 2 Mason City high 7

BHRV 1 Central Springs 13

Lawton Bronson 12 North Union 5

Spirit Lake 2 Central Springs 5

Mason City HIgh 7 Westwood 2

Spirit Lake 8 North Union 7

 

In Emmetsburg

Forest City 1 Emmetsburg 8

 

Dowling Catholic

Columbus Catholic 9 Bishop Garrigan 0

Newman Catholic 8 Bishop Garrigan 11

Dowling Catholic 9 Newman Catholic 1

 

Southwestern CC

Clarion 4 Central Decatur 7

BASEBALL

Saint Ansgar 5 Charles City 0

St. Albert 14 Bishop 4

Davenport Central 20 Lake Mils 6

Davenport Assumption 2 Newman Catholic 1

Kee 8 Saint Ansgar 3

Lake Mills 9 Waterlook 8