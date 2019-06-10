Softball and Baseball Scores from 6/9

Softball Scores
In Algona
Algona High 10 Eagle Grove 2
North Butler 3 Nevada 2
Nevada 6 Eagle Grove 0
North Butler 1 Algona 0
In Northwood
Melcher Dallas 16 Northwood 4
Melcher Dallas 10 Lake Mills 0
Lake Mills 4 Northwood 14
In Riceville
Saint Ansgar 9 Waukon 1
Riceville 6 Osage 5
Waukon 12 Osage 4
Saint Ansgar 5 Rice 4
In Spirit Lake
Central Springs 13 Sioux Center 1
BHRV 2 Mason City 7
BHRV 11 North Union 2
Sioux Center 2 Mason City high 7
BHRV 1 Central Springs 13
Lawton Bronson 12 North Union 5
Spirit Lake 2 Central Springs 5
Mason City HIgh 7 Westwood 2
Spirit Lake 8 North Union 7
In Emmetsburg
Forest City 1 Emmetsburg 8
Dowling Catholic
Columbus Catholic 9 Bishop Garrigan 0
Newman Catholic 8 Bishop Garrigan 11
Dowling Catholic 9 Newman Catholic 1
Southwestern CC
Clarion 4 Central Decatur 7
BASEBALL
Saint Ansgar 5 Charles City 0
St. Albert 14 Bishop 4
Davenport Central 20 Lake Mils 6
Davenport Assumption 2 Newman Catholic 1
Kee 8 Saint Ansgar 3
Lake Mills 9 Waterlook 8