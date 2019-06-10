Lunning Pleads Guilty to Compliance Failure Charges

Matthew Lunning of Forest City pled guilty to four counts of “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements,” aggravated misdemeanors, stemming from an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation-Department of Public Safety and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office during 2018. For each count, Lunning was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fines were suspended. Lunning was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Lunning was ordered to be placed on the sex offender registry.