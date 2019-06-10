Jungle Book Rehearsals Begin at BrickStreet Theater

BST Play Camp, the first of BST Kids two summer camps, begins Monday, June 10, and will meet weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp culminates with two performances of “The Jungle Book,” on June 28 and June 29 at 7 p.m. in the Forest City High School Auditorium. General admission tickets of $5 sold only at the door.

Youth ages 6 through 17 may still sign up for the Musical Camp, “Twinderella,” to be held July 9 through August 3. To sign up, stop by BrickStreet on Clark, 122 N. Clark Street, in Forest City at 9 a.m. any weekday, or call Forest City Parks and Rec at 641-585-4860.

This year, the camps will be directed by Benjamin McElroy, a sophomore Waldorf University theatre major, with assistance from Madeline Sarasio Meyer, a sophomore biology/psychology major at Truman State with a minor in theatre, and Sophia Kudej, a Forest City High School student active in theatre and drama.

“I look forward to creating magic with the kids,” said McElroy. “I want to not only create ‘children’s theatre’ but ‘theatre.’ I also cannot wait to work on the ensemble aspect of the shows.”

McElroy plans to use Brechtian Theatre techniques to help students connect themes of “The Jungle Book” to what is happening in the world. The show, “The Jungle Book,” is based on the book by Rudyard Kipling. The production is written as an ensemble piece that encourages audience participation. The second, “Twinderella,” tells of a musical tale about Cinderella and her long, lost twin brother. McElroy states children will enjoy its vaudevillian style.