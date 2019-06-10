June May be the Opposite of May for Rain Say Forecasters

Forecasters say northern Iowa may have cooler-than-normal temperatures and much less rainfall throughout June. That may sound great, but not if you’re a farmer. Rains will diminish over the coming weeks and other signs of summer may be lacking. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, Director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says the rainy spell we’ve been enduring for months is over.

Still, that doesn’t mean there won’t be rain on Iowans’ parades. Todey says there will be plenty of opportunities for showers, thunderstorms, and for more flooding.

According to forecast models, Todey says much of the month ahead will be cooler than usual and may not bring Iowa’s acres of corn and soybeans the warmth they need to mature.

Summer arrives in two weeks. Todey says the effects of the ongoing El Nino pattern will be felt well into fall.