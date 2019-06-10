Ernst Encouraged by Mexican Agreement

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy as well as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee issued the following statement with regard to the Trump Administration reaching an agreement with Mexico to address the crisis at the border:

“Iowans are breathing a sigh of relief: Mexico has stepped up to help us address the humanitarian crisis at our southern border, and we won’t feel the pinch from new tariffs with one of our biggest trading partners.

“We’ve got to curb the flow of illegal migrants coming across our border, and Mexico knows they need to be part of that. I’m encouraged by these negotiations and the end result. This truly is good news not only for Iowa but for our entire country.”