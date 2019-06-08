SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Activity Picking up on Area Lakes

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water level is about 10 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Walleye – Fair: Use leeches or crankbaits along Ice House Point shoreline, the east end near the outlet rock piles off Cottonwood Point, and the east basin. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie from shore and the fish house in Town Bay using live minnows fished under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Use crawlers fished under a bobber along shore and Ice House Point.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber along shore near wood and rock cover. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a minnow fished under a bobber along docks. Most luck has been in the marina. White Bass – Fair: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Try leeches or crankbaits near shore and in the dredge cuts. Most action has been off shore. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait fished near the bottom.

Water temperatures on most area lakes are around 70 degrees. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the high 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow or leech. With the clear water, the best bite is early morning and evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and open areas in the rushes with a small minnow. Yellow Bass – Slow: Use small jigs in 2 to 3 feet of water on warmer days. Best bite is at first light. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish the windswept shore and areas where water is coming into the lake with cut bait fished on the bottom.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows fished in 7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leeches fishes near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler fished in 2 to 3 feet of water. Northern Pike – Good: Use spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching bass on a variety of baits. Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Lower Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small pink jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Upper Pine Lake

Bass anglers are doing well on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Fish shoreline habitat as the fish are shallow. Cast a mini jig or use a minnow under a bobber.

East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report angler acceptable size fish are being caught after dark trolling crankbaits. Bluegill – Good: Fish have moved shallow; fish deeper wooden docks for the best action.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Local bait shop reports a good bite with large fish being. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Expect the action to improve as the water temperature warms. Black Crappie – Fair: Report of black crappie and bluegill being caught in shallow water. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report that the yellow bass action has started at the lake.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime after dark with the clear water. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Yellow Perch – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Black Bullhead – Good: Good bite with jumbo size fish reported being caught.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Report of walleye fishing improving with fish caught throughout the day. Use leeches and slip bobbers in shallow, emerging weed beds. Black Crappie – Fish Trickles Slough or emerging reed beds for crappie and bluegill. Black Bullhead – Good: Action is picking up at the north grade using the traditional worm fished on the bottom.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Report of some fish being caught.

Virgin Lake

Walleye – Good: Cast twisters or live bait under a slip bobber.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill and crappie action has been reported. Expect the action to improve as water temperatures warm.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing, but current remains high. Water clarity is improving. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Use caution when boating in higher flows. Visit theUSGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead chubs or chicken livers fished in the impoundments or shallow slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Good: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms in eddies or slack water areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Smallies are hitting while fishing for walleye.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity is improving with dry weather. Fishing is the only activity allowed on private property open to fishing; all other activities are prohibited. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927- 5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rains drive brown trout crazy. A spinnerbait or subsurface nymph work well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use cheese or a piece of worm under a bobber for best luck with a spinning rod when fishing deeper pools. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures in the mid-60’s. Fish shallow bays and along rocky shores. Black Crappie – Good: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook tipped with a left over waxworm, nightcrawler or spike under a bobber along the rocky shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are on beds. Use jigs tipped with plastic twister tails or jerkbait. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish around rocky shorelines. Let a hook tipped with a piece of worm or cheese sit on bottom and wait for your line to go taught.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Fish should be more active with warmer temperatures and sunshine. Lake levels are up and clarity is improving. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Good: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished around shallow submersed logs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Bass are guarding nests. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow bays. Try crankbaits, spoons or a hook tipped with cut bait.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are falling, but current is high. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s with improving clarity. Paddling is not recommended. White Sucker – Good: Use a worm fished off the bottom. Walleye – Good: Try a minnow tipped jig or shallow water crankbait in slack water and eddies below dams.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but flows remain high. Paddling is not recommended. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bass are spawning. When the water clears, bass can be seen guarding nests. Walleye – Good: Walleye bite should improve as water clarity improves. Use something with a flash and a twitch for some action. Fish around tributaries for best luck.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are steady with high flows. Clarity is improving. Paddling is not recommended. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with plastics. Target shallow graveled areas. Walleye – Fair: A variety of lures work for walleye. Fish the slack water and eddies below dams and off channel areas. Golden Redhorse – Good: Try worms fished on the bottom. Use just enough weight to keep the bait down, but you can still feel the strike.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s with good clarity. Concentrate efforts along rocky shores and shallow warmer water. Bluegill – Good: Shallow bays and rocky areas are holding bluegills. Use a small jig under a bobber. Give it a twitch to get some attention. Black Crappie – Good: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber or tube jig in deeper water out from shallow rocks. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits and spinnerbaits fished in shallow bays will hook a bass. Bass are on spawning beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cheese or a nightcrawler on a hook. Let it sit on the bottom and wait for a catfish to come.

Yellow River

The Yellow River is stabilizing with high current. Clarity is improving. Paddling is not recommended. Fishing the Yellow River by canoe or kayak is the only legal way to fish without landowner permission. Brown Trout – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait fished in the slack water eddies and limestone ledges. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use a feathered spinnerbait or a worm under a bobber in the ledges or deeper pools.

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in Northeast Iowa with temperatures ranging from mid-80’s to upper 50’s. Recent rainfall over saturated ground caused rivers and streams to rise and turn muddy. Barring more rain, clarity should improve enough for fish to bite. Flows remain dangerously high on larger rivers; use caution. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Bluegill – Good: Bluegill have moved in shallow for spawning. Try a piece of worm under a slip bobber or cast and retrieving a 1/16 oz. jig. Fly rods also work well during spawn. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish fishing is good throughout the day and after sunset. Use livers, cut baits or stink bait fished on the bottom.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River is falling; anglers are catching smallmouth bass and channel catfish.Walleye – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rocky shoreline or rip-rap lined shores. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink baits or cut baits fished on the bottom of the river.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River bumped up over a foot with an inch of rain Tuesday evening. There are no reports at this time. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)|

The Shell Rock River remains high and turbid; no reports at this time. Channel Catfish – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River remains high and turbid; no reports at this time.

Interior rivers remain steady to falling with recent rains. Lakes have been producing area catches of bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass. Trout streams are in good to excellent conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 15 feet at Lansing is is expected to fall 2 feet, reaching 13 feet by late next week. Water temperature is 67 degrees.Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Black Crappie – Slow: : A few crappie are still being caught, but bite has slowed. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike being caught by anglers fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 25.7 feet at Lynxville and is expected to fall 2 feet reaching, 23.5 feet by late next week. Sny Magill ramp is still closed. Water temperature is 67 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good:Some nice pike are being caught fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 17 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to to fall 3 feet, reaching 14 feet by late next week. Water temperature is 68 degrees. Guttenberg City ramp and Mud Lake and Finley ramps are still closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: : Some nice pike are being caught fishing for bass. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are feeding before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Channel catfish will start spawning soon and may be aggressive towards minnows floated under a bobber along rocky areas .

Upper Mississippi River levels have crested and are expected to fall steadily over the next week. Many boat ramps are still under water and covered in flood debris. Until river levels drop to safer levels, boaters should operate at no wake speed near shorelines to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Water clarity is reduced. Water temperature is in the upper 60’s. Despite high water and turbidity, warmer water temperatures have many fish feeding.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to crest and should start to fall fast this week. Levels are still in moderate flood stage at 19 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 20.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 69 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish bite is best in flooded conditions. Fish near bank with stink bait or worms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Many bass are starting to bite in the tailwater areas. White Bass – Fair: Some schools of white bass are being found feeding along flooded shorelines or in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are expected to crest and will start to fall fast this week. Bellevue tailwater is at 18.3 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 69 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them. The Bellevue City Ramp is open. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year. Walleye – Fair: Even in flooded conditions, some walleye are being caught. White Bass – Good: Small white bass are being caught in the tailwaters with small spinners.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels should start receding, but are still in major flood stages at 20.0 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 21 feet at Camanche and 14.8 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 69 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Finding clear water in the upper ends of backwaters can yield some nice largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Good: Pre-spawn catfish are abundant and easily caught even in flooded conditions. Fish near shore, especially in rock habitats.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are in major flood stages at 21.1 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 69 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Nearly three months of continuous flooding is frustrating anglers, but some fishing is happening. Many boat ramps are closed or will have debris on them. Water levels are predicted to fall this week, but will not fall out of flood stages. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 20.85 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River stage is 21.97 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and the Fairport Recreational Area boat ramps are under water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 21.62 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 22.92 feet at Muscatine and flood stage is 16 feet. The ramps at Muscatine are closed due to high water. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are also closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 22.68 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 21.30 feet at Keithsburg and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The hawkeye dolbee access is also under water. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 18.68 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 22.90 feet at Burlington and flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 532.99 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19 are still above major flood stage. River stage has been falling the past couple days. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. Main channel water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 68 degrees. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water level has returned to close to normal, but the water remains fairly muddy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few bass in 5 to 6 feet of water around the flooded timber. Bluegill – Good: Anglers had been picking up pretty good numbers of bluegills before last week’s heavy rains; a few nice dry days of weather should bring that fishing back. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for the crappies out in the trees and brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The water level on the Iowa River is falling, but remains above minor flood stage and will be a few more days.

Lake Belva Deer

The water level is close to normal again and is clearing up. Some decent weather this weekend would help clear it up. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies in 10-12 feet of water; you have to work for them. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A decent percentage of bass have spawned and moved off the beds.

Lake Darling

The boat docks are back to being above water and the lake has returned to a more normal level. The water remains fairly muddy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in the post-spawn hideout around the thicker cover in 3-5 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: The muddy water is slowing down the bite, but bluegills are on the beds as well as some having already finished.

Lost Grove Lake

The lake level is falling, but it will still be a while before it gets back to normal. Water remains cloudy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers continue to catch bass; work them out along the edges of the weed beds and around the trees and brush piles in 4-6 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies out around the deeper habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are spawning, despite the cooler water temperatures.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is finally back within its banks, but only by a foot or so. Canoeing or kayaking is not recommended.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of June 6 is 704 feet (normal summer pool is 683 feet) and is predicted to start slowly falling. Mehaffey Bridge is the only ramp open.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait works best. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush or drift the basin for suspended fish with jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms or small jigs in deeper brush.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spawning. Nice sized fish can be caught in the shallows. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for suspended fish around deeper brush. Numbers are low, but size is good.

Lake Macbride

Only outboards 10 hp or less may be operated on the lake. Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or live bait rigs in 7-12 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or jigs in deeper brush piles or stumps. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast crankbaits or swimbaits along windblown rock or rock breaks. Topwaters can work early and late in the day. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish around shallow wood or rock. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or cut bait towards evening.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Evenings are best. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Black Crappie – Slow. Muskellunge – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the submerged trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines. Tip your jig with a chunk of nightcrawler. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Sugema

Water levels are very high. The boat docks and fishing jetties are underwater. The lake is about 4 feet above normal pool. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits around rock jetties and along the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a waxworm or chunk of nightcrawler around the shoreline.

Lake Wapello

Water levels are variable with the recent rains. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 917.30 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the upper 60’s. The lake’s water level has risen about 1 feet in the last week. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides in areas with flowing water. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has slowed with the cooler weather and recent rain. Try jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Water levels are variable with the recent rains. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Tip your jig with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Use jigs or troll spinner rigs out from the marina to past the beach and around the east and west ramp bays. If shore fishing, cast jigs or live bait under a slip bobber in these same areas. Focus effort in less than 18 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are spawning in less than 8 feet of water. Try small jigs tipped with a small piece of crawler under a bobber.

Dakins Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills out from the north shore and jetties with small jigs tipped with crawlers. Good size bluegill from 7 to 9 inches are being caught.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Use live minnows near tree falls next to shore or slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. A good area to troll is mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach.

Lake Ahquabi

Bluegill – Good: Catch spawning bluegills shallow with small pieces of nightcrawlers. Fish open spaces in the aquatic vegetation near shore and around tree falls.

Roberts Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Use live minnows near shallow wood or drift jigs in coves off the main lake.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm pond fishing has been steady. Some ponds are turbid due to significant rains last weekend. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning and easily caught. Look for colonies of nests; cast small jigs to catch fish guarding their eggs. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has been good in ponds that support a crappie population. They have moved to deeper structure and can be caught with minnows or jigs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast a variety of lures to catch active largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides.

Cold Springs Lake

Cold Springs has a good population of 8 inch bluegill and 9 inch red ear sunfish that are close to shore spawning. Bluegill – Good: Cast small jigs north of the beach to find spawning bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shoreline to catch 12 to 15 inch largemouth bass. Cold Springs has an 18 inch minimum size limit. Redear Sunfish – Good: Cast half a nightcrawler to spawning fish.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good population of black crappies and fair numbers of walleyes to provide fishing this spring. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Greenfield has a good population of 12 to 15 inch bass. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills will average 8 inches. They have moved into shore to spawn.

Lake Anita

Look for spawning crappies around the underwater reefs and jetties.Bluegills should be close with warming water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast around tree piles for 10 inch crappies. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are close to shore and on top of the reefs. Cast small jigs for fish up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast along vegetation edges and around structure to find largemouth bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Anglers are picking up a few walleyes. Walleye – Fair: Cast twister tails with a slow retrieve on the west shore and along Tin Can dyke.

Littlefield Lake

If water clarity remains clear Littlefield, will be a good destination for spawning bluegills. Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegill. Fish should average 8 inches. Black Crappie – No Report: Littlefield has a small population of large black crappies.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies around tree piles. Cast and slowly retrieve a small 1/64th or 1/32nd ounce jig or minnow under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Viking Lake has a good population of bass up to 20 inches. Fish rocky shores and flats close to the channel.

Crappies have moved to deeper tree piles and bluegills are spawning. Bass fishing has been good. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes with jigs and finesse plastics near the fishing jetties and silt dams. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs or worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with small jigs or minnows fished near shallow brush, the fishing pier or fishing jetties.

Lake Icaria

Bluegill – Good: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch Channel Catfish of all sizes with cut bait fished near the silt dam or rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs fished near the fishing jetties, cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for largemouth bass of all sizes. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished along main lake points for walleye up to 22 inches.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished near main lake points or the fish mounds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes using finesse plastics or spinnerbaits fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with nightcrawlers fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles and the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or shallow brush in the bays for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs or minnows fished near the fishing jetties, along the rock reefs or shallow cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a worm fished near the fishing jetties or shallow bays.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.