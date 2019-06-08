NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Free Fishing Weekend Begins Today

Area fishermen need to dust off their rod and reel and get ready for free fishing this weekend. Joe Larschied, the fisheries bureau chief with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s a family-friendly event where many parents or grandparents teach their kids or grandkids the time-honored skill.

You don’t have to worry about your fishing license for the weekend, today through Sunday, but there are important things to remember when casting a line.

He says you won’t have to travel far to find some sort of fishing activity this weekend.

Last year, the DNR stocked 165 million fish statewide, topping the previous record by nine-million fish.