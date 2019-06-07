Winnebago County Approves Its New Seal

The Iowa Legislature has passed a new law that forces all counties within the state to design and approve a county seal. Currently, many counties in the area will use seals for various departments to authorize forms and documents from their offices. Auditors across the state are also election officials and have been using the County Auditors seal on election ballots. The Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate asked the legislature to make the change in order to avoid a conflict of interest since the auditor is an elected official.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved the design of the new seal in their weekly meeting on Tuesday.