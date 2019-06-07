Waldorf Grad Drafted by Padres

Sometimes things that are usually just read in books or said to be fairy tales come to life. That’s what happened to former Waldorf pitcher, Dylan Hoffman. Hoffman enjoyed baseball as a kid, but when he was a sophomore in high school he was cut from the baseball team. His dad told him to keep going and playing, so what if your cut, and that exactly what he did. Hoffman says being cut isn’t a good feeling, and no kid wants that.

Hoffman attended and played baseball at two other colleges before finding his way to Iowa. He had friends who were here at Waldorf and thought Iowa was the place he needed to be. Hoffman found a home at Waldorf to play his final year of colligate baseball, the 6-foot-2, the 185-pound lefty went 4-3 on the mound in 11 starts this spring, and in 54 1-3 innings pitched, Hoffman, compiled a 6.63 ERA and struck out 47 opposing batters.

Hoffman was drafted in the 39th round in day three of the MLB draft, by the San Diego Padres. He said he was watching the draft for a while but decided to go workout, and he didn’t get to watch himself come off the board.

Hoffman lives just 100 miles from San Degio and wants to take full advantage of this opportunity. Hoffman will report to rookie camp this weekend in Peoria, Arizona and will be joined by the other Padres picks in rounds 11-40. He said he going to go out there and work hard.

Not many athletes who starting playing t-ball and fall in love with a game will ever to get to see their names on a draft board. Dylan says he had many different emotions when he found out on Twitter and excited was definitely one of them.

Hoffman’s father is Glenn Hoffman, the third base coach for the Padres. His uncle is one of the best relievers in MLB history this past decade, Trevor Hoffman, who played for the Padres from 1993-2009.

The full interview with Hoffman is below.