LaVonne “Bonnie” E. Boelman, age 93, of the Meservey/Belmond, IA, area, most recently a resident of the Solon Care Facility, Solon, IA, died, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Solon Care Facility.

Funeral services will be 10 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019, at the First Reformed Church of Meservey. The Reverend Rodney Meester will be officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 PM, Sunday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Monday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.