Hancock County Little Miss Fair Princess Candidates Sought

All girls who have completed Kindergarten through 3rd grades during the 2018-19 school year and live in Hancock County are asked to join the Little Miss Hancock County Fair Princess Contest. The contest will take place on July 24th and introduced in a program beginning at 5 pm. She will have the honor of being introduced at the grandstand events of her choice and handing out ribbons at the livestock shows.

Parents or guardians are asked to send the child’s name, grade last completed such as Kindergarten on up to 3rd grade, address, phone number, a parent or guadians name, email, address, and T-shirt size to Kathy Larson, 2905 Highway 69, Garner, Iowa 50438.

Entry forms can be found by going to www.hancockcountyfair.com or at the ISU Extension Office in Garner. The application must be postmarked on or before July 15th.