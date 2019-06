The Garner Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Evening in the Park event on Monday night. Garner Chamber of Commerce Director Amber Jenniges says the event will be held from 6 to 8 pm.

The meal will be served by the Garner Hayfield Ventura FFA, with popcorn provided by the Avery Theater. There will be a second Evening in the Park event in Garner during the month of February.