Waldorf Sends Hoffman to Pro ball

FOREST CITY, Iowa – One of Waldorf’s recent graduates is getting his shot at professional baseball.

Left-handed starting pitcher Dylan Hoffman was drafted by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in the final day of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Hoffman, who lives about 100 miles north of San Diego in Anaheim Hills, California, was the sixth player drafted in the 39th round on Wednesday, pick No. 1,163 in the three-day MLB Draft.

Hoffman transferred to Waldorf from Hope International (Calif.) where he pitched in 19 games for the Royals as a reliever.

Playing his final season of collegiate ball for the Warriors, the 6-foot-2, the 185-pound lefty went 4-3 on the mound in 11 starts this spring, and in 54 1-3 innings pitched, Hoffman, compiled a 6.63 ERA and struck out 47 opposing batters.

KIOW will be speaking this afternoon with Hoffman and will have that interview here.

Some information from this story from Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf.

