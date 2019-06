The north Iowa based band The Lost Tracks kicks off the Summer Showcase Series at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake tonight at 7:30 pm. Band member David Haas says it’s always a pleasure to perform at a north Iowa treasure.

Haas says the Summer Showcase Series is a free event.

Haas says many of the band members have roots in the area and the state.

Doors for tonight’s performance open at 7 pm. For more information about the band, go to thelasttracksband.com.