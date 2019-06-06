Baseball and Softball Scores from 6/5

Baseball
Osage 12 Forest City 2
West Hancock 7 North Butler 5
Lake Mills 14 North Union 4
Nashua-Plainfield 4 Northwood-Kensett 3
Rockford 7 Bishop Garrigan 6
#9 Saint Ansgar 5 #1 Newman 3
Clear Lake 12 Algona 4
West Fork 23 Eagle Grove 2 4innings
Humboldt 14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5
Mason City 14 Des Moines Hoover 2 5 innings
Mason City 15 Des Moines Hoover 0 4 innings
Softball
North Butler 15 West Hancock 0
North Union 14 Lake Mills 4
Central Springs 13 GHV 1
Bishop Garrigan 15 Rockford 1
Humboldt 12 CGD 1
Osage 10 Forest City 9
Nashua-Plainfield 13 Northwood Kensett 8
West Fork 7 Eagle Grove 2
Algona 12 Clear Lake 6
