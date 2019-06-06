Baseball and Softball Scores from 6/5

June 6, 2019

Baseball 

Osage 12 Forest City 2

West Hancock 7 North Butler 5

Lake Mills 14 North Union 4

Nashua-Plainfield 4 Northwood-Kensett 3

Rockford 7 Bishop Garrigan 6

#9 Saint Ansgar 5  #1 Newman 3

Clear Lake 12 Algona 4

West Fork 23 Eagle Grove 2 4innings

Humboldt 14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5

Mason City 14 Des Moines Hoover 2 5 innings

Mason City 15 Des Moines Hoover 0 4 innings

Softball 

North Butler 15 West Hancock 0

North Union 14 Lake Mills 4

Central Springs 13 GHV 1

Bishop Garrigan 15 Rockford 1

Humboldt 12 CGD 1

Osage 10 Forest City 9

Nashua-Plainfield  13 Northwood Kensett 8

West Fork 7 Eagle Grove 2

Algona 12 Clear Lake 6

