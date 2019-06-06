Heat Safety Day is Today

North Iowans have already seen some hot, humid days and they’ll only get hotter as summer approaches. Here in the area, temperatures are expected to get into the mid 80’s. Combined with the humidity, it will make for a very warm day which is a good thing because today is Heat Safety Day in Iowa. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines, says the calendar says summer officially arrives June 21st, but summer weather could be here much sooner.

It’s important to stay well hydrated, wear sunscreen and a hat, as well as light-colored and light-weight clothing. Krull is also issuing a reminder about the extreme dangers of leaving a child or pet in a hot vehicle.

While it’s been a cool, wet spring, warmer weather is already beginning to set in and steamy summers are common in Iowa.

Learn more about heat safety at www.weather.gov/DMX.