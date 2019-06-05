Garner to host Electronics Collection Event Thursday

The City of Garner, Iowa Waste Exchange and Landfill of North Iowa are attempting to help Garner residents clean up and recycle their unwanted electronics by hosting an electronics collection event. The event will take place Thursday, June 6th from 3 to 6pm in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School East Parking Lot.

The following items will be accepted at no charge. Computer towers, video game and computer equipment, battery backups and servers, handheld electronics, laptops and tablets, phones, musical keyboards, radios and speakers, all-in-one copier, printer, fax and scanner machines, CD/DVD or VCR players, electrical cords and HDMI cables, cameras, security equipment and navigation devices.

First monitor, TV, or stand-alone copier per household will be accepted at no cost. Any additional monitors, TV’s, or stand-alone copiers per household will be charged $15 each.