Former NIACC Pitcher Williamson Drafted by Mariners

Secaucus, New Jersey – Former North Iowa Area Community College left-handed pitcher, Brandon Williamson was selected by the Seattle Mariners Monday night in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Williamson, a 6-foot-6 lefty, was the 59th overall pick of this year’s draft. Williamson, who pitched at NIACC in 2017-2018, spent his junior season at TCU, helping the Horn Frogs to reach the 64 team NCAA baseball tournament.

Williamson was the second TCU pitcher to go in the top two rounds of the 2019 draft. TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo was selected seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Williamson was 4-5 with a 4.19 earned run average during his junior campaign with TCU. He accumulated 89 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. In the 2018 MLB draft, Williamson was selected in the 36th round by the Milwaukee Brewers but he chose to attend TCU instead singing with the brewers. Williamson is NIACC’s all-time strikeout leader with 151 and ranks fourth on the school’s career win list with 12.

Some information from this story from Kirk Hardcastle, SID, NIACC.

