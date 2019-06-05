Forest City Farmers Market to Open Thursday

The Forest City Farmers Market will open for the season on Thursday beginning at 3 pm in a new location. The site will now be on the corner of J and 4th Streets. This was formerly the site of Casey’s in the downtown area. The market will be open until 5:30 pm every Thursday through September. The reason for the move was one of safety according to Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Rollefson.

Many familiar faces will return as vendors, but Rollefson also said there will be new ones too.

There will also be entertainment during a few of the market dates.

The market is free to attend and open to the public.