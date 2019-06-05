Dennis Hamilton, 70, of Clarion and formerly of Latimer, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at home in Clarion.

Funeral services for Dennis Hamilton will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at the Alexander Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233