Blaze Andersen is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for June 5, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JUNE 5 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Blaze

Andersen helped the Indian baseball team to 3 wins last week. Wednesday, Blaze was 4-4 with 3

RBI, 3 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases in a 16-6 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Thursday,

Andersen was 3-5 with 4 runs scored in a 28-18 win over Northwood-Kensett, then Friday had 2

hits and both RBI in a 2-0 win over North Iowa. Congratulations to Forest City senior Blaze