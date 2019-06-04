West Hancock Drops a Pair to Eagle Grove

Eagle Grove, Iowa – The West Hancock baseball and softball teams fell here Monday night. The softball game which you heard on b103 Eagle Grove won 9 to 5. The Baseball game which followed, Eagle Grove won by six, winning 8-2. The Eagles will be back in action tonight vs Nashua-Plainfield, you can hear the softball game on KHAM-b103 or at KIOW.com. AJ Taylor will have the pregame show at 5:50 pm with first pitch around 6:00 pm.
For story ideas contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal. Email zarren@coloffmedia.com Phone 641-585-1073