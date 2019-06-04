Forest City Wins Baseball/Softball Double-Header With Belmond

Forest City, Iowa – We start on the softball diamond, Forest City had a fun night to end their second straight win. The Indians, who played from behind all game long, came back to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh. The Broncos jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, before pushing it to 3-0. The Indians would answer back with one run throughout the first six innings. The Indians stopped the Broncos in the top of the first to keep the game at 3-1. Forest City would bring around 3-runs to end the game and win 4-3. The Indians now have won two straight games after beating North Iowa on Friday night. The Indians move to a season-best 3-3 and 3-3 in the conference. The Indians Host #4 class 4A Charles City tonight. The comets who are currently 12-0 have outscored their opponents 124-9 so far this season. Forest City will try and prevent head coach Brain Bohlen from getting his 400th career win, which he will do with a win tonight. We will have coverage of the game on KIOW with the first pitch at 6:00 pm and the pregame show at 5:45 pm tonight.

Now to the baseball diamond as the Indians dominate the Broncos 14-1. It was all Forest City from start to finish, but not before Belmond got on the board in the top of the first. Forest City came back and scored four in the bottom. The Indians chased starting pitcher Jaden Warren who pitched just 2/3’s of the first inning. He allowed 4 runs, on 1 hit, walked 6, and got 2 k’s. He was followed by Max Beminio who pitched 3 innings allowing 9 runs, on 3 hits, 2 K’s and 7 walks. It was a two-hit night for Jordan Spooner and Micha Lambert, the only other Indian hit was Luke Johnson. Lambert drove in 3 RBI with a bases-loaded double, Spooner had two RBI, and Luke Johnson also had two RBI for the Indians. Forest City will play Humboldt tonight starting at 7:30 pm.

