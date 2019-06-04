Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/3

June 4, 2019 Zarren Egesdal

Softball

Forest City 4 Belmond 3

Eagle Grove 9 West Hancock 5

Central Springs 9 Newman Catholic 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2

North Butler 5 Lake Mills 0

Osage 15 GHV 5

West Des Moines Valley 12 Mason City 3

West Des Moines Valley 17 Mason City 3

Webster City 5 Clear Lake 2

West Fork 12 North Iowa 0

Baseball

Forest City 14 Belmond-Klemme 1

Eagle Grove 8 West Hancock 2

Lake Mills 5 North Butler 0

West Fork 11 North 0

Newman Catholic 21 Central Springs 9

Northwood-Kensett 3 Saint Ansgar 1

Rockford 12 North Union 0

