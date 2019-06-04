Baseball and Softball Scores From 6/3

Softball
Forest City 4 Belmond 3
Eagle Grove 9 West Hancock 5
Central Springs 9 Newman Catholic 1
Iowa Falls-Alden 3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2
North Butler 5 Lake Mills 0
Osage 15 GHV 5
West Des Moines Valley 12 Mason City 3
West Des Moines Valley 17 Mason City 3
Webster City 5 Clear Lake 2
West Fork 12 North Iowa 0
Baseball
Forest City 14 Belmond-Klemme 1
Eagle Grove 8 West Hancock 2
Lake Mills 5 North Butler 0
West Fork 11 North 0
Newman Catholic 21 Central Springs 9
Northwood-Kensett 3 Saint Ansgar 1
Rockford 12 North Union 0
This list will update as more scores are posted. For story ideas contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal. Email zarren@coloffmedia.com Phone 641-585-1073