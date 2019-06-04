Audra Lorrayne Burge (Jones) of Belmond passed away April 10, 2019.

A Memorial Luncheon in her honor will be held on July 27 at 2:00 pm at The Reformation Orthodox Presbyterian Church, located at 11556 East University, Apache Junction, AZ 85120.

Graveside services in Goodell will be handled through Andrews Funeral Homes.

Audra Lorrayne Burge (Jones) was born in Belmond, IA, July 28, 1933, the second child of Gilbert F. and Golda Jones, (Carothers).

Audra graduated high school in Klemme, IA. In the early 70’s Audra moved from Seattle to the Phoenix Metro Area, settling in Mesa, AZ. She was a licensed process server for the Superior Courts. She graduated from the Police Academy and served as a Deputy Sheriff of Maricopa County for 10 years.

After retirement Audra enjoyed spending the summers in Iowa with family and friends. She attended and graduated from the Worldwide College of Auctioneering, a long-held ambition. Her retirement also allowed her to indulge in her life-long love of books and New York Times Crossword puzzles.

Audra was an active member of The Reformation Orthodox Presbyterian Church, led by Pastor Joel Ellis. She enjoyed fellowship with other members and particularly encouraged the Bible Study classes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William J. “Smokey” Jones, son Cecil Hanson and his wife Gayle F. (Cook), daughter Catherine Helen Kruger; son Conrad Gilbert Kruger, and a nephew Daniel Jones. Her ashes will be interred with her brother William, at Amsterdam Cemetery, Goodell, IA and also with her children in Sibley, IA, and a small part will remain in Arizona.

She is survived by her brother Douglas Q. Jones, his son Steven Jones (Darla), 2 daughters Carroll Main Brinkman (Perry), Coreen Kruger Wiertzema (Gordon) and son Charles A. Kruger (Katha). Audra leaves behind a niece, Deneen Jones Branstad of Mason City, IA, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, beloved and cherished friends, and extraordinary kind and caring neighbors.

